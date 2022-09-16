Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,711 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 50,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,219. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

