Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after buying an additional 557,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ESGD traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 20,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

