Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 1.3%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.60. 189,757 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.06.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
