Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 1.3%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.60. 189,757 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.