City Holding Co. Sells 900 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Garmin by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $173.29.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.