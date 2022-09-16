City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 319,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

