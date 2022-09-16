City Holding Co. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.