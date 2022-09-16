City Holding Co. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

