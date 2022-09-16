City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.83. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,330. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

