City Holding Co. Buys 4,794 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

