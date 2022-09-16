City Holding Co. Buys 47 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $244.23. 59,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.05. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

