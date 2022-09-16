Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in August

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,600 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 8,221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cineworld Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNNWF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

