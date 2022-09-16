Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in August

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,600 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 8,221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cineworld Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNNWF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.13.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
