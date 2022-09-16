Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 2.97 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 85.16 ($1.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.03.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

