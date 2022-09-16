Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.97.

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE CGX opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$603.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

