CIBC Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.99. The company has a market cap of C$521.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

