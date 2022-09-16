CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CHS Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CHSCN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

