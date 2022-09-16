Christopher D. Wampler Sells 1,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ducommun

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

