Chintai (CHEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,217.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Chintai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Chintai has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and $34,217.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chintai has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io.

Chintai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets. The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

