China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 6,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

