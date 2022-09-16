China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,800 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.9 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
CHLLF stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
China Literature Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.