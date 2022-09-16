China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,800 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.9 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

