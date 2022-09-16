China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

JINFF opened at $3.01 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

