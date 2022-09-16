China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Price Performance

CGHLY remained flat at $35.57 during trading on Friday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. China Gas has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

China Gas Increases Dividend

About China Gas

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

