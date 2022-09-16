Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 15265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

