Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

CSSE stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

