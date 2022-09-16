Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR remained flat at $26.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of -0.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

