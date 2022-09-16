Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $630,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I dropped their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.