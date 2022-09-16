Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 895 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

