Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $186.04. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

