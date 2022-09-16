Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 302,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.