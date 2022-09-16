Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 9,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

