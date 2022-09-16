Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,628. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.60 and its 200-day moving average is $341.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

