Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 104.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,495. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

