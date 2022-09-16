Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $24.16 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.57. 92,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day moving average is $269.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

