Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195,665 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.