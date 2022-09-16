Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 5,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 72,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Chakana Copper Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

