CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CGG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGGYY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CGG

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

Featured Stories

