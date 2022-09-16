Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Up 2%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($12.57) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.32). Approximately 20,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 56,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.08).

Cerillion Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 997.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 869.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £300.75 million and a PE ratio of 3,642.86.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

