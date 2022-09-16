Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Up 2.5%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.66. Approximately 4,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

