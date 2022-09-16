Centric Wealth Management Sells 1,561 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

