Centric Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.53 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.