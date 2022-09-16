Centric Wealth Management Buys 109 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.64 and its 200 day moving average is $413.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.