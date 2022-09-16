Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

