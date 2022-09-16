Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 94,403 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares during the period. APA comprises about 3.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of APA worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in APA by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 204,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in APA by 631.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

APA stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

