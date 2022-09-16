Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,797 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.