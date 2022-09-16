Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $10.24 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000. Range Resources comprises about 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

