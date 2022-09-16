Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Altria Group comprises about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $41.81 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

