Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Achieves $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Centrality Coin Profile
CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.
Centrality Coin Trading
