Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.56

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

