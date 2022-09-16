Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 2.6%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 2,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

