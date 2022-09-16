CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.93

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 910274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

