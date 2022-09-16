Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of CTRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 311,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

